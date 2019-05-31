S. Korea's industrial output up 0.7 pct in April
All Headlines 08:04 May 31, 2019
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output advanced 0.7 percent in April from a month earlier, government data showed Friday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed that the output from the semiconductors and oil refining industries gained ground.
The industrial output also increased 0.7 pct on-year, the data showed.
