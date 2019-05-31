Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's industrial output up 0.7 pct in April

All Headlines 08:04 May 31, 2019

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output advanced 0.7 percent in April from a month earlier, government data showed Friday.

The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed that the output from the semiconductors and oil refining industries gained ground.

The industrial output also increased 0.7 pct on-year, the data showed.

