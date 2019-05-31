(LEAD) S. Korea's industrial output up 0.7 pct in April

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output advanced 0.7 percent in April from a month earlier on the back of a rise in the semiconductor and oil refining sectors, government data showed Friday, with the facility investment also gaining ground over the period.
The industrial output rebounded 1.5 percent on-month in March after falling 2.7 percent in February.
The output in the semiconductor sector rose 6.5 percent in April from a month earlier, while production in the oil refinement segment shot up 11.2 percent, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Facility investment also moved up 4.6 percent last month from March due to increased spending on machineries, despite the automobile segment losing ground.
The production in the service sector increased 0.3 percent on-month, while retail sales decreased 1.2 percent in April from a month earlier due to falling sales of electronics and telecommunication devices.
The sales, however, moved up 1.4 percent on-year on the back of a strong performance of cosmetics and clothes.
"Considering that industrial output and facility investment gained ground on-month for the second consecutive month, the figures are clearly on an improved track compared to the past," the statistics office said.


