Hyundai Heavy shareholders OK split-up plan amid harsh labor opposition
ULSAN, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Shareholders of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Friday approved the company's split-up plan for a merger with a small local shipbuilder amid fierce opposition from its labor union.
The split is the first step in the process of Hyundai Heavy's proposed merger with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.
In March, Hyundai Heavy signed a deal worth an estimated 2 trillion won (US$1.6 billion) with the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) to buy Daewoo Shipbuilding. The bank is the largest shareholder of Daewoo Shipbuilding, with a controlling 55.7 percent stake in the company.
With the shareholders' approval, South Korea's largest shipbuilder will be divided into a subholding company and a reorganized Hyundai Heavy Industries, which will carry out its shipbuilding and offshore businesses, next month.
Hyundai Heavy workers have been strongly opposing the plan, claiming the split forces the newly born Hyundai Heavy to inherit massive debts that will lead to massive restructuring, including job cuts.
