BOK freezes key rate at 1.75 pct
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank left its policy rate unchanged at 1.75 percent on Friday amid lingering concerns over weaker economic growth.
The monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) voted to leave the bellwether rate steady for the sixth straight month after raising it by a quarter percentage point in November last year.
The BOK's wait-and-see stance had been widely expected as South Korea's economy shows some signs of a downturn in exports and tepid domestic demand amid protracted U.S.-China trade tensions.
There are growing arguments for the BOK to cut the key rate as an escalating trade feud between the United States and China is hurting global demand for South Korean goods.
But some analysts said the BOK is unlikely to ease its monetary policy anytime soon, citing risks of capital flight as a rate cut would help facilitate the Korean won's decline against the U.S. dollar.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
