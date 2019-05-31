(U20 World Cup) With back against wall, S. Korea likely to return to defensive setup in finale
KATOWICE, Poland, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Faced with a virtual must-win situation against the favored Argentina Friday at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, South Korea will likely to return to a defense-first formation.
South Korea will close out Group F play at Tychy Stadium at 8:30 p.m. Friday, or 3:30 a.m. Saturday in South Korea.
South Korea are currently in second place in the group with three points, while Argentina sit atop with six points and have secured a knockout spot. Portugal also have three points but trail South Korea in goal difference.
From six groups of four, the top two teams plus four best third-place countries will reach the round of 16.
Portugal are expected to beat South Africa in their final group match Friday and improve to six points. South Korea must try to match that victory and get to six points as well, though they will be the underdogs against Argentina, who netted seven goals in their first two matches.
Realistically, South Korea should try to hold Argentina to a draw and squeeze into the round of 16 as a third seed. A loss will knock them out of the tournament.
Four of the six groups have finished their play. Poland and Nigeria have qualified for the knockouts with four points. Ecuador have four points but trail those two countries in goal difference. Norway have three points but have a goal difference of plus-8.
In Group E, Mali and Panama, who will wrap up their play Friday just before South Korea, have four points and one point each. Depending on where they finish, South Korea may be able to move on with four points.
In their group opener last Saturday against Portugal, South Korea used a back-three system, with three defenders helped out by two wing backs in the defense-oriented setup. The objective was to keep Portugal's attack at bay while seeking counterattack opportunities, though South Korea ended up losing 1-0.
Head coach Chung Jung-yong had a 4-2-3-1 formation in a 1-0 victory over South Africa Tuesday, and hinted before practice on Thursday that he may alter his formation once again.
Chung also insisted that how his own team does is far more important than what's happening in other groups.
"We're keeping an eye on other groups' situations, but we don't think it's all that crucial," he said. "If we get caught up in number crunching, then we may not be able to get the result that we want. We'll need four points anyway, and we've known all along that losing to Argentina would make things difficult."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS hits front page of U.N. website
-
2
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
3
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
4
(2nd LD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to stage new civilian-military exercise next week
-
5
Unification minister hopes better inter-Korean ties lead to resumption of nuclear talks
-
1
(3rd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
2
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
3
(4th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking
-
4
(2nd LD) Rescued sister anxiously awaits news of brother aboard capsized boat in Hungary
-
5
Foreign ministry decides to fire diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks