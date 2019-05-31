Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 May 31, 2019

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/15 Cloudy 10

Incheon 20/15 Cloudy 10

Suwon 23/14 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 25/17 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 24/16 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 24/15 Cloudy 10

Gangneung 27/20 Cloudy 10

Jeonju 23/16 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 24/15 Cloudy 10

Jeju 23/18 Rain 20

Daegu 24/17 Cloudy 10

Busan 22/17 Rain 10

