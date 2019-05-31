Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 May 31, 2019
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/15 Cloudy 10
Incheon 20/15 Cloudy 10
Suwon 23/14 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 25/17 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 24/16 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 24/15 Cloudy 10
Gangneung 27/20 Cloudy 10
Jeonju 23/16 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 24/15 Cloudy 10
Jeju 23/18 Rain 20
Daegu 24/17 Cloudy 10
Busan 22/17 Rain 10
(END)
