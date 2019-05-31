Seoul to sell 10 tln won worth of debt to address temporary shortfall
SEJONG, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday that it plans to sell a combined 10 trillion won (US$8.38 billion) worth of debts in June to meet a temporary shortfall.
The proceeds from the sales of the debt, with maturity of up to two months, will be used to redeem maturing debts, according to the ministry.
At the end of June, the outstanding debt of such kinds is expected to be some 16 trillion won, the ministry said.
The finance ministry has the authority to sell debts or borrow money from the country's central bank to resolve financial imbalances or to finance state projects.
