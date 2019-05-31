Yonhap news advisory for Friday, May 31
All Headlines 10:02 May 31, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Follow-up on Hungary boat sinking
-- Cannes-winning 'Parasite' opens strong in S. Korean box office
-- (U20 World Cup) With back against wall, S. Korea likely to return to defensive setup in finale
Economy & Finance
-- BOK's rate decision for June
-- Industrial output data for April
(END)
