Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, May 31

All Headlines 10:02 May 31, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on Hungary boat sinking

-- Cannes-winning 'Parasite' opens strong in S. Korean box office

-- (U20 World Cup) With back against wall, S. Korea likely to return to defensive setup in finale

Economy & Finance

-- BOK's rate decision for June

-- Industrial output data for April
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!