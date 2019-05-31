(2nd LD) BOK freezes key rate at 1.75 pct
(ATTN: ADDS BOK statement in paras 6-9, photo)
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank left its policy rate unchanged at 1.75 percent Friday amid lingering concerns over weaker economic growth.
The monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) voted to leave the bellwether rate steady for the sixth straight month after raising it by a quarter percentage point in November last year.
The BOK's wait-and-see stance had been widely expected as South Korea's economy shows some signs of a downturn in exports and tepid domestic demand amid protracted U.S.-China trade tensions.
There are growing arguments for the BOK to cut the key rate as an escalating trade feud between the United States and China is hurting global demand for South Korean goods.
But some analysts said the BOK is unlikely to ease its monetary policy anytime soon, citing risks of capital flight as a rate cut would help facilitate the Korean won's decline against the U.S. dollar.
In a statement, the BOK reiterated its stance that the Korean economy is recovering and it will keep its monetary policy accommodative.
The BOK "judges that the domestic economy has recovered slightly from its slowdown in the 1st quarter, as consumption has continued to grow, albeit slowly."
"Looking ahead, the board will carry out monetary policy so as to ensure that the recovery of economic growth continues and consumer price inflation can be stabilized at the target level over the medium term, while paying attention to financial stability," it said.
"As it is expected that the domestic economy will continue to grow at a rate that does not diverge significantly from its potential level and it is forecast that inflationary pressures on the demand side will not be high, the board will maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance," the BOK said.
The rate freeze came as South Korea's export-reliant economy is struggling with a drawn-out trade dispute between the United States and China, and weaker private consumption at home.
Exports fell 2 percent in April from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall to the fifth consecutive month, according to government data.
Outbound shipments came to US$48.86 billion for April, down from the $49.85 billion tallied a year earlier.
Meanwhile, consumer price growth stayed below the 1 percent threshold for the fourth consecutive month in April.
Consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in April from a year earlier, and the reading is the lowest for any April since 2015.
Earlier this month, the state-run Korea Development Institute think tank suggested that the nation's monetary policy needs to be substantially accommodative, citing weaker inflation and slowing demand at home and abroad.
South Korea's economy contracted 0.3 percent in the first quarter from three months earlier, marking the worst performance since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
