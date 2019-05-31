Cigarette sales up 2.4 pct in April
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Sales of cigarettes in South Korea edged up 2.4 percent in April from a year earlier tracking the growing popularity of e-cigarettes, government data showed Friday.
South Korean smokers purchased 307.9 million 20-cigarette packs in April, compared with 300 million packs posted a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It marked the first time in eight months for the figure to exceed the 300-million mark since 306 million packs sold in August last year.
The latest figure, however, represents a 20-percent drop from April 2014.
South Korea increased the price of cigarettes by 80 percent starting in January 2015 from 2,500 won (US$2.97) per pack to 4,500 won, in a move intended to curb smoking.
Sales of heat-not-burn tobacco products came to 36.4 million packs in April, marking a whopping 30 percent rise from a year earlier.
Such products accounted for 11.8 percent of the country's total tobacco market in the month, the data showed.
