(6th LD) FM Kang requests Hungary's cooperation for 'rapid, effective' rescue operations
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL/BUDAPEST, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday that she has asked Hungary to help promptly lift a sunken tourist boat, prevent any loss of bodies and expand the scope of search operations, amid limited progress in the frantic efforts to find missing South Korean victims.
Kang made the remarks during a press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto after visiting the scene of Wednesday's disaster in Budapest that left seven South Koreans dead and 21 others missing, including 19 South Koreans.
"I requested (Hungary's) continued cooperation in ensuring that the work to search for the missing will proceed in a rapid, effective manner," she said after her talks with Szijjarto.
"I asked for the prompt lifting of the vessel, efforts to prevent the loss of the bodies and an expansion of the scope of the search in cooperation with the adjoining countries," she added.
Kang also expressed her gratitude for Hungary's support while calling for joint efforts to overcome the tragedy based on the two countries' decades-old friendship.
Szijjarto pledged his government's all-out efforts to search for those unaccounted for.
"(I) pledge to put all energy and power in the efforts to salvage the ship," he said.
"We will make all-out efforts in various ways to investigate the cause of the accident and search (for the missing)," he added.
The sinking happened Wednesday night when the sightseeing boat collided with a Swiss cruise ship on the Danube River in Budapest.
The Hungarian authorities have detained the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain of the cruise ship. The ship has been released and is traveling toward Germany with 180 passengers onboard.
But Kang said that the Hungarian authorities secured footage filmed at the time of the accident and pledged "thorough and stern" measures to deal with it.
"We (the two ministers) firmly share this view that we will not give up until we find the last one, individual (victim)," she said.
Soon after her arrival in Budapest, Kang and Szijjarto visited the scene of the sinking. She also plans to meet Interior Minister Sandor Pinter.
Little progress has been made in operations to find the missing.
An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said that divers from Hungary's counterterrorism agency were set to launch underwater search operations inside the sunken ship as early as Friday, while Hungarian Coast Guard staff are carrying out a rescue mission with helicopters and underwater monitors.
The Hungarian authorities have also been seeking to salvage the ship out of the waters, the official said, noting that the process will proceed in close consultation with the families of the victims.
He added that the weather at the scene on Friday appears to be "not that bad" -- an indication that the rescue operations could pick up pace.
A total of 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members were on the decades-old tourist boat at the time of the disaster.
Seoul's foreign ministry said that seven Koreans have been rescued. Of the survivors, six have left hospitals after treatment, while one needs hospitalization for about one week due to a bone fracture.
All seven deceased victims have been identified. Their families will check their remains upon arrival in Budapest.
Seoul has mobilized 49 people from the foreign ministry, Navy, police, Coast Guard, the National Intelligence Service and fire agency. Some of them will help identify the deceased and ensure coordination with their Hungarian counterparts.
During a government disaster management session earlier in the day, Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho expressed frustration over a lack of progress in rescue operations.
"It is very regrettable that there has not been any change (for the better) as to the situation (in Hungary)," he said while presiding over the session on behalf of Kang.
"There has been no progress in rescue operations due to strong currents of waters there on top of bad weather conditions," he added.
He also said that Seoul has requested that several countries adjacent to Hungary help the rescue operations.
In response, Serbia, Croatia and Romania have deployed dozens of people and boats to support the search efforts.
The sunken boat, called the Hableany, meaning "mermaid" in Hungarian, was found near a bridge not far from the Hungarian parliament building.
