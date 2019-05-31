Seoul stocks up late Friday morning
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning on gains in techs and bio stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) opened lower, but it started to move upward, rising 6.26 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,045.06 as of 11:20 a.m.
Tech behemoth Samsung Electronics inched up 0.24 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.76 percent.
Carmakers suffered losses, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor losing 0.74 percent and its sister company Kia Motors falling 2.79 percent. Auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis slid 1.36 percent.
Pharmaceutical firms were bullish, with top player Celltrion moving up 3.49 percent and Samsung BioLogics surging 4.59 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,191.00 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.20 won from the previous session's close.
Meanwhile, the BOK held the policy interest rate unchanged at 1.75 percent for the six consecutive month but said the Korean economy is recovering, and it will keep its monetary policy accommodative.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
