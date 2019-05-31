Chinese titles to compete in Seoul drama awards, signaling possible cultural thaw
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Following a two-year absence, several Chinese TV series are scheduled to compete in an upcoming annual drama awards event in Seoul, a possible sign of a thaw in the suspended TV content exchange between the two countries, sources said Friday.
China has recently voiced its intention to submit several Chinese drama series for competition in the 14th Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) slated for August, according to the broadcasting industry sources.
This comes after China skipped the yearly drama awards event for the past two years as part of the country's tacit ban on South Korean cultural products in protest of Seoul's local deployment of a pivotal U.S. defense system, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), in 2017.
China has gradually phased out its blanket ban on South Korean products and tour programs, adopted right before and after the deployment, but its boycott of Korean TV programs and entertainers has remained till today.
The upcoming Chinese presence at the Seoul drama event is likely to be a major turning point, with a number of Chinese drama series on their way to compete in the event, including "Ashes of Love" and "Battle Through the Heavens."
It is likely to reinstate China's previous brisk participation in the Seoul International Drama Awards.
"We have sensed signs of change since early this year. We sensed that the Chinese side no longer has hindrance to business trips to South Korea," an official associated with the drama awards said.
"It is possible that both Chinese actors and judges could come to the event in August," the official said.
Ahead of the event, a group of SDA officials will travel to China to the 2019 Shanghai Television Festival next month at the invitation of the Chinese side, another sure sign that the two countries' TV content exchange may be revived.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS hits front page of U.N. website
-
2
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
3
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
4
(2nd LD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
4
Unification minister hopes better inter-Korean ties lead to resumption of nuclear talks
-
5
Summary of inter-Korean news this week
-
1
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(4th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking
-
3
(3rd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) Rescued sister anxiously awaits news of brother aboard capsized boat in Hungary
-
5
Foreign ministry decides to fire diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks