BOK board member calls for rate cut: BOK chief

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said Friday one BOK board member cast a dissenting vote in the May rate-freeze decision.

Cho Dong-chul, who is considered the most dovish among the seven-member monetary policy board, called for the central bank to cut its key rate by a quarter percentage point, Lee told reporters, after freezing the key rate at 1.75 percent.

Many analysts view that a dissenting vote could signal a change in the BOK's policy in the coming months.

