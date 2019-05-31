BOK board member calls for rate cut: BOK chief
All Headlines 11:36 May 31, 2019
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said Friday one BOK board member cast a dissenting vote in the May rate-freeze decision.
Cho Dong-chul, who is considered the most dovish among the seven-member monetary policy board, called for the central bank to cut its key rate by a quarter percentage point, Lee told reporters, after freezing the key rate at 1.75 percent.
Many analysts view that a dissenting vote could signal a change in the BOK's policy in the coming months.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS hits front page of U.N. website
-
2
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
3
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
4
(2nd LD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
Most Saved
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
4
Unification minister hopes better inter-Korean ties lead to resumption of nuclear talks
-
5
Summary of inter-Korean news this week
-
1
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(4th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking
-
3
(3rd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) Rescued sister anxiously awaits news of brother aboard capsized boat in Hungary
-
5
Foreign ministry decides to fire diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks