Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) BOK freezes key rate at 1.75 pct
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank left its policy rate unchanged at 1.75 percent Friday amid lingering concerns over weaker economic growth.
The monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) voted to leave the bellwether rate steady for the sixth straight month after raising it by a quarter percentage point in November last year.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hyundai Heavy shareholders OK split-up plan amid harsh labor opposition
ULSAN -- Shareholders of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Friday approved the company's split-up plan for a merger with a small local shipbuilder amid fierce opposition from its labor union.
The split is the first step in the process of Hyundai Heavy's proposed merger with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms ASF outbreak, S. Korea ready to tackle potential inflow
SEOUL -- North Korea has confirmed an outbreak of African swine fever, possibly adding to the country's already dire food situation and prompting South Korea to guard against possible spread of the animal disease in areas bordering the North.
North Korea reported the outbreak of the swine fever at a farm in its northern Jagang Province, which borders China, to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) on Thursday.
-----------------
S. Korea to seek cooperation with N. Korea to stem spread of African swine fever
SEOUL -- South Korea will talk to North Korea about ways to cooperate to stem the spread of African swine fever as an outbreak of the highly contagious animal disease has been confirmed in the communist state, the unification ministry said Friday.
North Korea has reported the outbreak of swine fever at a farm in its northern region bordering China to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), according to Seoul officials.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hungary to send divers into sunken boat to search for missing
SEOUL -- Hungarian authorities plan to send divers into a sunken tourist boat to search for 19 South Koreans and two others who remain unaccounted for, officials said Friday, as rescue operations were hamstrung by high waters, strong currents, poor underwater visibility and low temperatures.
The sinking happened Wednesday night when the sightseeing boat collided with a Swiss cruise ship in the Danube River in Budapest. The collision caused the boat to capsize and sink, leaving seven South Koreans dead and 21 others missing, including 19 South Koreans.
-----------------
Families of victims of Hungary boat sinking leave for Budapest
SEOUL -- The first group of families of South Korean victims of a boat accident in Hungary left for the eastern European country early Friday to receive updates on the situation.
Ten family members of the victims departed for Hungary, with officials from the tour agency that organized the group trip. They are among 50 people who will head to Budapest during the day.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Industrial output up for 2nd month in April
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output rose for the second straight month in April on the back of a rise in the semiconductor and oil refining sectors, government data showed Friday, with the facility investment also gaining ground over the period.
The industrial output increased 0.7 percent on-month last month, following a 1.5 percent rise in the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae cautious about reports of N. Korea's post-Hanoi purge
SEOUL -- South Korea's presidential office maintained a cautious stance Friday on news reports of a possible massive purge of top North Korean officials after the failed summit in Hanoi with the United States.
"I don't think that a hasty conclusion or comments on the issue are appropriate," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said at a press briefing.
(END)
-
1
BTS hits front page of U.N. website
-
2
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
3
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
4
(2nd LD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
4
Summary of inter-Korean news this week
-
5
(URGENT) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
1
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(4th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking
-
3
(2nd LD) Rescued sister anxiously awaits news of brother aboard capsized boat in Hungary
-
4
Foreign ministry decides to fire diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
-
5
(3rd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry