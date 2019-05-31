Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

May 31, 2019

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

May 24 -- N.K. says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation

25 -- Bolton says N. Korean missile tests are breaches of U.N. resolutions

26 -- Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke

27 -- N. Korea slams Bolton as 'security-destroying advisor,' 'human defect'

-- Trump holds talks with Abe, urges Kim to seize chance to transform N.K. through denuclearization

29 -- Pentagon chief says N.K. launches violated U.N. resolutions

31 -- S. Korea says N. Korea confirmed outbreak of African swine fever
