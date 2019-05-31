Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Buildings in Kaesong complex locked up to protect facilities: official
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has locked and sealed the buildings at a shuttered joint industrial complex in its border town of Kaesong to protect equipment South Korean businesspeople left behind, a company official said Friday.
The official, of a company that operated a factory in the complex before it was abruptly shut down in 2016, made the remark, rebutting a news report that the impoverished North moved equipment out of the complex to earn foreign cash.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said South Korean authorities and other staff checked the facilities when they crossed the border last year to prepare for the launch of an inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong.
------------
Seoul's humanitarian aid won't resolve 'fundamental' problems: Pyongyang
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's moves to offer humanitarian aid are not the core actions needed to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula, and instead, Seoul should take steps to resolve "fundamental" problems to improve inter-Korean relations, North Korea's media said Sunday.
The critical stance, carried in the latest edition of the North's propaganda weekly Tongil Sinbo, marks the country's first reaction to Seoul's decision to donate US$8 million to pregnant women and kids in North Korea via international aid agencies.
"Putting out such issues as humanitarian assistance and exchanges at the forefront, without regard to more fundamental issues, means (South Korea) intends to show off ... and to manipulate public opinion rather than improving inter-Korean relations," the weekly magazine said in an article.
------------
N.K. outlet urges Seoul to focus on 'fundamental' issues, rather than humanitarian aid
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet renewed calls on Monday for South Korea to stop talking about humanitarian assistance and instead focus on resolving "fundamental" issues to improve inter-Korean relations.
"They (South Korea) are talking about humanitarian aid and cooperative exchanges as if they are interested in carrying out the declarations," DPRK Today said, referring to the agreements the leaders of the two Koreas reached during their three summits last year.
"It is an act that deceives the public to carry around non-core and secondary issues without thinking about resolving fundamental issues made clear in the North-South declarations and behave as if they are aimed at implementing those declarations," it added.
------------
Unification ministry denies media report on Kaesong park, Kumgang tour
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry strongly denied a media report on Monday that North Korea has rejected Seoul's offer to make in-kind payment with rice for the operation of a now-shuttered industrial complex and a suspended tour program to a mountain in North Korea.
The daily Donga Ilbo, citing multiple sources, reported that the government made the proposal to cover workers' salaries at the industrial park in the North's border town of Kaesong and fees for tourists to Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast.
The newspaper said that the proposal was intended to circumvent multiple global sanctions on North Korea, but the North rejected it, asking for payment in cash.
------------
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea over planned arms purchase
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday lashed out at the South Korean military over its plan to purchase missiles from the United States, denouncing the move as an "outright challenge" to an inter-Korean agreement to reduce military tensions.
Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department gave the green light to the possible sale of SM-2 Block IIIB ship-to-air missiles and related equipment worth US$313.9 million to South Korea and sought congressional approval for the sale plan.
Referring to the move as the latest in a series of "provocative acts" by South Korean "warmongers," Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, said such a move threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
------------
N. Korea remains committed to fielding unified teams with S. Korea at 2020 Olympics
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea remains committed to fielding united teams with South Korea at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as agreed between the two sides, Pyongyang's Vice Sports Minister Won Kil-u was quoted as saying.
Won made the remark during a recent interview with a Chinese TV channel as Seoul is seeking to hold subsequent talks with North Korea following their agreement in February to field unified teams in four sports in the upcoming Olympics.
"We have a willingness to do (it), holding hands with South Korea," Won said in response to a question about the issue of forming unified teams between the two Koreas.
------------
S. Korea to seek cooperation with N. Korea to stem spread of African swine fever
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will talk to North Korea about ways to cooperate to stem the spread of African swine fever as an outbreak of the highly contagious animal disease has been confirmed in the communist state, the unification ministry said Friday.
North Korea has reported the outbreak of swine fever at a farm in its northern region bordering China to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), according to Seoul officials.
"We will soon launch discussions with North Korea through the joint liaison office (on the issue)," Lee Eugene, the ministry's deputy spokeswoman, told a regular press briefing. "Relevant government agencies will also draw up detailed ways for cooperation."
