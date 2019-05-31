New state agency launched to research N. Korean environment
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Environment Institute (KEI), a state-run body affiliated with the Prime Minister's Office, said Friday it has established a new agency dedicated to research on North Korea's environment.
The KEI North Korean Environment Information Center will be committed to collecting and analyzing information on North Korea's environment in order to contribute to its environmental preservation and sustainable environmental development on the Korean Peninsula, KEI officials said.
The North Korean environment center, led by Chu Jang-min, will be staffed by 14 researchers, including 12 at doctoral level, they said.
The center's formal opening ceremony will take place Monday at the KEI main office in Sejong, they added.
"All efforts will be made to develop the KEI North Korean Environment Information Center into a leading state agency in charge of researching North Korea's environment and supporting inter-Korean environmental cooperation," said Yoon Je-yong, president of the KEI.
South Korea's environment minister has said that his ministry will push for various cooperative projects with North Korea to better protect the environment on the Korean Peninsula.
Minister Cho Myung-rae said last November that his ministry will set up a plan to preserve the two Koreas' environment based on inter-Korean research into the peninsula's atmosphere, rivers, flora and fauna.
Gyeonggi, a South Korean border province, has also vowed to apply for the inclusion of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the list of the UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage.
The government of Gyeonggi Province, which borders North Korea, said it plans to present an application for the UNESCO designation of the DMZ by 2022 after collecting and studying various basic data.
