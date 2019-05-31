HHI 117,500 UP 2,000

Hanwha Chem 20,650 0

OCI 90,300 UP 2,300

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,450 DN 400

KorZinc 437,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,850 UP 300

SYC 51,900 UP 400

HyundaiMipoDock 48,050 DN 500

IS DONGSEO 35,250 UP 1,150

S-Oil 83,500 UP 1,200

LG Innotek 94,700 UP 1,900

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 258,000 UP 3,000

HYUNDAI WIA 39,200 DN 2,850

KumhoPetrochem 95,800 UP 2,500

SKC 30,450 UP 50

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,460 DN 70

HYUNDAILIVART 18,200 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 78,600 UP 200

LIG Nex1 33,450 UP 250

Celltrion 190,000 UP 4,000

Huchems 20,600 DN 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 153,000 UP 5,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,600 0

KIH 72,400 UP 100

LOTTE Himart 42,900 DN 650

KUMHOTIRE 3,830 DN 80

SAMSUNG SDS 207,000 DN 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,150 UP 550

SPC SAMLIP 97,000 UP 700

GS 50,100 DN 400

CJ CGV 35,400 UP 250

DongkukStlMill 6,360 DN 70

Hanwha 25,550 UP 150

DB HiTek 14,600 UP 50

CJ 101,500 UP 1,000

JWPHARMA 31,400 UP 250

LGInt 15,750 0

S&T MOTIV 41,600 DN 150

SKTelecom 250,500 UP 500

Donga Socio Holdings 96,900 DN 700

(MORE)