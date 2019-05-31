KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HHI 117,500 UP 2,000
Hanwha Chem 20,650 0
OCI 90,300 UP 2,300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,450 DN 400
KorZinc 437,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,850 UP 300
SYC 51,900 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 48,050 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 35,250 UP 1,150
S-Oil 83,500 UP 1,200
LG Innotek 94,700 UP 1,900
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 258,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 39,200 DN 2,850
KumhoPetrochem 95,800 UP 2,500
SKC 30,450 UP 50
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,460 DN 70
HYUNDAILIVART 18,200 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 78,600 UP 200
LIG Nex1 33,450 UP 250
Celltrion 190,000 UP 4,000
Huchems 20,600 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,600 0
KIH 72,400 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 42,900 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 3,830 DN 80
SAMSUNG SDS 207,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,150 UP 550
SPC SAMLIP 97,000 UP 700
GS 50,100 DN 400
CJ CGV 35,400 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 6,360 DN 70
Hanwha 25,550 UP 150
DB HiTek 14,600 UP 50
CJ 101,500 UP 1,000
JWPHARMA 31,400 UP 250
LGInt 15,750 0
S&T MOTIV 41,600 DN 150
SKTelecom 250,500 UP 500
Donga Socio Holdings 96,900 DN 700
