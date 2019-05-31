Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:41 May 31, 2019

SK hynix 65,300 DN 600
Youngpoong 704,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,400 UP 1,500
SamsungF&MIns 271,000 DN 1,000
Kogas 41,300 UP 350
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,450 UP 450
Daesang 25,000 DN 400
SKNetworks 4,825 DN 105
SBC 17,150 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 30,750 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,705 DN 65
Mobis 217,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,900 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 15,100 DN 200
S-1 96,000 UP 1,300
Hanchem 82,600 UP 100
DWS 36,800 UP 250
UNID 49,350 UP 550
KEPCO 26,000 UP 1,050
SamsungSecu 35,350 UP 400
HyundaiElev 80,100 UP 600
Hanon Systems 11,600 DN 200
SK 231,500 DN 3,000
DAEKYO 6,020 DN 10
GKL 20,100 UP 150
Handsome 41,000 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 34,750 DN 100
BukwangPharm 18,450 UP 1,150
WJ COWAY 80,100 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 160,000 UP 2,000
IBK 13,850 DN 150
KorElecTerm 64,400 DN 300
NamhaeChem 9,810 UP 40
DONGSUH 18,900 DN 350
BGF 7,120 DN 50
SamsungEng 16,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 92,300 UP 900
PanOcean 4,335 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 36,800 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 26,400 UP 100
(MORE)

