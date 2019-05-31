KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 65,300 DN 600
Youngpoong 704,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,400 UP 1,500
SamsungF&MIns 271,000 DN 1,000
Kogas 41,300 UP 350
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,450 UP 450
Daesang 25,000 DN 400
SKNetworks 4,825 DN 105
SBC 17,150 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 30,750 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,705 DN 65
Mobis 217,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,900 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 15,100 DN 200
S-1 96,000 UP 1,300
Hanchem 82,600 UP 100
DWS 36,800 UP 250
UNID 49,350 UP 550
KEPCO 26,000 UP 1,050
SamsungSecu 35,350 UP 400
HyundaiElev 80,100 UP 600
Hanon Systems 11,600 DN 200
SK 231,500 DN 3,000
DAEKYO 6,020 DN 10
GKL 20,100 UP 150
Handsome 41,000 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 34,750 DN 100
BukwangPharm 18,450 UP 1,150
WJ COWAY 80,100 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 160,000 UP 2,000
IBK 13,850 DN 150
KorElecTerm 64,400 DN 300
NamhaeChem 9,810 UP 40
DONGSUH 18,900 DN 350
BGF 7,120 DN 50
SamsungEng 16,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 92,300 UP 900
PanOcean 4,335 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 36,800 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 26,400 UP 100
BTS hits front page of U.N. website
2
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
3
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
4
(2nd LD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
5
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
1
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
3
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
4
5
1
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
2
(4th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking
3
(2nd LD) Rescued sister anxiously awaits news of brother aboard capsized boat in Hungary
4
Foreign ministry decides to fire diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
5
U.S. flew 2 reconnaissance planes over Seoul