KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KT 27,950 DN 400
LG Uplus 13,950 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,800 UP 200
KT&G 101,000 UP 1,100
Muhak 10,600 DN 50
DHICO 6,250 DN 10
SBS 20,350 DN 150
LG Display 17,100 UP 550
Kangwonland 31,050 DN 50
NAVER 111,500 DN 500
Kakao 124,500 0
NCsoft 477,000 UP 500
FARMSCO 7,060 UP 220
DSME 29,800 DN 100
DSINFRA 6,550 UP 90
DWEC 4,805 DN 5
Donga ST 98,400 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,200 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 280,500 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 268,000 UP 6,500
KEPCO KPS 31,550 UP 400
LGH&H 1,278,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 333,000 UP 5,500
KEPCO E&C 21,400 UP 950
ShinhanGroup 44,450 DN 750
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,400 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,400 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,000 DN 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,200 UP 50
ORION Holdings 16,450 UP 50
KISWire 22,700 DN 250
LotteFood 535,000 DN 6,000
NEXENTIRE 9,920 DN 280
CHONGKUNDANG 92,100 DN 1,600
KCC 258,000 UP 2,500
AmoreG 64,800 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 134,500 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 318,500 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,322,000 DN 17,000
HANILHOLDINGS 51,400 UP 600
(MORE)
-
1
BTS hits front page of U.N. website
-
2
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
3
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
4
(2nd LD) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
1
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
4
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
-
5
(URGENT) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
1
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(4th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking
-
3
(2nd LD) Rescued sister anxiously awaits news of brother aboard capsized boat in Hungary
-
4
Foreign ministry decides to fire diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
-
5
U.S. flew 2 reconnaissance planes over Seoul