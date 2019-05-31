Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:41 May 31, 2019

DB INSURANCE 61,500 DN 500
SsangyongCement 6,030 DN 60
KAL 31,550 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,490 UP 70
LG Corp. 73,300 UP 300
SsangyongMtr 4,055 DN 85
BoryungPharm 11,700 UP 150
L&L 15,250 DN 250
NamyangDairy 571,000 DN 9,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 50,200 UP 1,350
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,800 DN 150
Shinsegae 298,000 UP 6,000
Nongshim 241,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 41,650 DN 600
Hyosung 74,700 DN 600
LOTTE 42,200 UP 150
AK Holdings 47,350 DN 900
Binggrae 72,500 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 21,400 DN 250
LotteChilsung 171,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,150 UP 100
POSCO 237,500 DN 2,000
SLCORP 22,300 DN 500
Yuhan 247,500 UP 3,500
SamsungElec 42,500 DN 50
NHIS 13,500 UP 200
SK Discovery 24,350 DN 400
LS 45,900 DN 900
GC Corp 125,000 UP 2,500
GS E&C 40,150 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 218,500 UP 5,000
KPIC 134,500 UP 2,000
GS Retail 34,000 DN 100
Ottogi 711,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 25,300 UP 50
DaeduckElec 11,550 DN 350
MERITZ SECU 4,700 UP 5
HtlShilla 94,600 UP 3,400
Hanmi Science 68,900 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 95,200 DN 700
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!