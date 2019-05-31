Nat'l U-18 football team to face disciplinary hearing over controversial victory celebration in China
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will open disciplinary proceedings against the national men's under-18 football team for players' disrespectful celebration of a recent victory in China.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Friday it will hold a disciplinary committee meeting in June over the aftermath the U-18 team's title at the Panda Cup.
After beating hosts China 3-0 Wednesday in Chengdu to win the youth competition, one South Korean player was pictured with his foot on the championship trophy. South Korean players are also accused of having pretended to urinate on the trophy.
The photo caused an uproar in China after going viral on social media. The local tournament organizers stripped South Korea of the trophy, and the U-18 team coaches and players held a press conference to apologize and also visited Chengdu Football Association to do the same in person. The KFA has also sent notes of apology to both the Chinese Football Association and Chengdu Football Association.
The KFA said the U-18 team returned home early Friday and it has spoken with the player who put his foot on the trophy about the incident.
