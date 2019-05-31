Justice ministry panel asks prosecution to apologize over 2009 Yongsan disaster
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- A special panel under the Ministry of Justice on Friday urged the prosecution to offer an apology to the victims of the so-called Yongsan disaster, a fatal clash between evictees and police in a redevelopment area in Seoul's Yongsan district a decade ago.
The Special Committee on Past Wrongdoings by Prosecution, set up under the justice ministry, made the statement based on a report from a fact-finding team of the Supreme Prosecutors Office.
On Jan. 20, 2009, riot police cracked down on a 30-strong group of residents who had been evicted from an Yongsan redevelopment zone and were staging a sit-in protest on top of a dilapidated building to demand proper compensation for their forced relocation. A fire broke out during the pre-dawn attack, leaving five residents and one police officer dead and 24 others injured.
Three weeks later, prosecutors wrapped up their probe into the disaster, saying Molotov cocktails used by the protesting residents were primarily blamed for the casualties and the police raid was a legitimate execution of official duty. Twenty protesters were indicted as a result of the probe.
The justice ministry's special panel said the prosecution violated the law by conducting an emergency autopsy on the victims without a prior notification to their bereaved families. The prosecution was also accused of infringing on the defendants' rights to self-defense and lawyers' legal aid by blocking their access to parts of investigation records.
In this regard, the panel called for overhauling the current disclosure system for investigation records.
