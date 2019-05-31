Olympic champion Ryu Seung-min elected to lead S. Korean table tennis
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Ryu Seung-min, 2004 Olympic gold medalist in table tennis, was elected president of the sport's national governing body on Friday.
In a vote for the top post at the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA), Ryu defeated former women's national team head coach Yoon Kil-jung 119 to 38.
Ryu, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is replacing Cho Yang-ho, the former Hanjin Group chairman who passed away last month.
Ryu will be at the helm for the rest of Cho's term, which was to run through December 2021.
Ryu, who won the men's singles gold medal at Athens 2004, has carved out a strong post-playing career as a sports administrator. He was elected to the IOC's Athletes' Commission in 2016 and had served as the KTTA's vice president before resigning last week to run for president.
Ryu, 36, also played an instrumental role in assembling the unified Korean women's team at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, in May 2018.
Last month, Ryu was elected to the executive committee of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). He's the first South Korean to serve on the ITTF's key decision-making body in 11 years.
During his campaign, Ryu pledged to ensure the success of the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships in the southern metropolitan city of Busan, improve the level of play across all national teams and end the country's Olympic gold medal drought.
Ryu is the last South Korean to reach the top of the Olympic podium in table tennis.
