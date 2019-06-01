(U20 World Cup) S. Korea coach confident ahead of 1st knockout match vs. Japan

Ironically enough, if South Korea had a draw with Argentina and squeezed into the knockouts as the third seed, it would given Chung a more desirable scenario. In that case, South Korea wouldn't have had to travel, as they would have taken on Ukraine in Tychy. South Korea had faced Ukraine before. Though they lost 1-0 in March during their training camp in Spain, at least it would have given Chung's team some idea of what to expect.