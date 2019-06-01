S. Korea's exports down 9.4 pct in May
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports dropped 9.4 percent in May from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall for the sixth consecutive month, data showed Saturday.
Outbound shipments came to US$45.9 billion for May, down from the $50.68 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports moved down 1.9 percent last month to $43.64 billion, the ministry added.
The country's trade surplus came to $2.27 billion in May, marking 88 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
2
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
(URGENT) Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
-
5
Prime minister celebrates Korean film's Cannes victory
-
1
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
U.S. flew 2 reconnaissance planes over Seoul
-
3
Cheong Wa Dae cautious about reports of N. Korea's post-Hanoi purge
-
4
(3rd LD) Hungary to send divers into sunken boat to search for missing
-
5
(5th LD) FM Kang requests Hungary's cooperation for 'rapid, effective' rescue operations