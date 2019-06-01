Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 10:01 June 01, 2019
SEOUL, Jun. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/14 Cloudy 20
Incheon 21/14 Cloudy 20
Suwon 25/13 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 27/14 Sunny 20
Daejeon 26/13 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 26/13 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 30/17 Cloudy 10
Jeonju 25/13 Sunny 20
Gwangju 26/14 Sunny 20
Jeju 24/17 Sunny 20
Daegu 28/14 Sunny 20
Busan 23/16 Sunny 20
(END)
