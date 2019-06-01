Saturday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Jun. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/14 Cloudy 20

Incheon 21/14 Cloudy 20

Suwon 25/13 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 27/14 Sunny 20

Daejeon 26/13 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 26/13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 30/17 Cloudy 10

Jeonju 25/13 Sunny 20

Gwangju 26/14 Sunny 20

Jeju 24/17 Sunny 20

Daegu 28/14 Sunny 20

Busan 23/16 Sunny 20

