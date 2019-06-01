Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- 1st case of swine fever in N. Korea, disease prevention efforts in border regions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Society where values of sharing take on increasing importance (Kookmin Daily)
-- Search operations hamstrung by strong currents (Donga llbo)
-- Hungary police arrest captain, little progress in search operations (Segye Times)
-- Hyundai Heavy Industries shareholders OK split-up plan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Search operations hampered by fast currents, complicated national borders (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Candlelights and white flowers on river bank in hopes of finding survivors (Hankyoreh)
-- Victims families anxiously waiting while visibility inside Danube river remains zero (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Sunken sightseeing ship confirmed to be 3 meters under water (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Heavy Industries' labor appears poised to resist split-up plan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- South preps response to swine fever in North (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea joins Hungary in rescue operations (Korea Times)
(END)
