Pentagon chief says N.K. remains 'extraordinary' threat
All Headlines 10:14 June 01, 2019
SINGAPORE, June 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea remains an "extraordinary" threat to regional and global security, acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said Saturday, calling on China and other countries to work closely for sanctions.
He made the remarks during his keynote speech during the 18th Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore.
