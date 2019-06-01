Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pentagon chief says N.K. remains 'extraordinary' threat

All Headlines 10:14 June 01, 2019

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea remains an "extraordinary" threat to regional and global security, acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said Saturday, calling on China and other countries to work closely for sanctions.

He made the remarks during his keynote speech during the 18th Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#N Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!