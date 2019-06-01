(5th LD) Arrest warrant issued for cruise ship captain over deadly collision with sightseeing boat
SEOUL/BUDAPEST/GENEVA, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The captain of a cruise ship was formally arrested on Saturday after a Hungarian court issued an arrest warrant following a deadly collision that left seven South Koreans dead and 21 people missing.
The court approved the arrest of the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain, identified as Yuriy C, on charges of negligence and carelessness over the accident.
The captain was initially detained and questioned by Hungarian police right after the tourist boat sinking on the Danube River on Wednesday.
