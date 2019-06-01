Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean, Japanese defense ministers hold first one-on-one talks since radar row

16:25 June 01, 2019

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministers of South Korea and Japan held one-on-one talks Saturday in Singapore for the first time since military relations between the two countries soured over a radar row in December.

The meeting between South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya took place on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Defense ties between Seoul and Tokyo have been strained since December when Japan claimed that a South Korean warship directed military tracking radar at its maritime patrol aircraft. South Korea has rejected the claim, saying the airplane needlessly approached the ship which was on a normal rescue mission.

Bilateral talks between the defense chiefs of the two countries were last held in October 2018.

