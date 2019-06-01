U.S. lawmakers submit resolution encouraging reunions of divided Korean-American families
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- A group of 12 U.S. lawmakers has submitted to the U.S. House of Representatives a resolution encouraging reunions of Korean-Americans and their relatives in North Korea who were separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
On Thursday (Washington time), Rep. Karen Bass and other lawmakers proposed the resolution that calls on the U.S. and the North to begin the process of reuniting the divided families through various ways.
Those ways include exchanging information of the family members who are willing and able to participate in a pilot program for family reunions and finding matches for members on the divided family member registry through organizations, such as the Red Cross.
The resolution also calls on the U.S. and the North to pursue reunions as a "humanitarian priority of immediate concern, delinked as much as possible from conflict, before attempts at or achievement of normalized relations are made."
