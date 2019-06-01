Delta CEO to further develop joint venture with Korean Air
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Delta Air Lines, Inc. CEO Ed Bastian on Saturday expressed satisfaction with a business venture with Korean Air Lines Co. and expressed his willingness to develop it further.
Bastian made the comments in a meeting with reporters in Seoul, where an annual gathering of the International Air Transport Association is under way.
Korean Air and Delta launched the joint venture (JV) in May last year, permitting South Korean passengers to use multiple routes when moving through the United States by availing themselves of flights offered by either airline.
The business venture has allowed South Korean travelers to fly on 370 routes to 192 cities in the U.S.
Bastian also expressed confidence in Korean Air President Cho Won-tae, describing him as a trustworthy person who can lead the JV. Cho controls the conglomerate's businesses following the April death of his father, late Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho.
