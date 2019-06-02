Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:05 June 02, 2019

SEOUL, Jun. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/16 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/15 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/16 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/15 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 29/13 Cloudy 10

Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/17 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/19 Cloudy 10

Daegu 31/16 Sunny 0

Busan 24/17 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!