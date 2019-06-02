Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 June 02, 2019
SEOUL, Jun. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/16 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/15 Sunny 0
Suwon 28/14 Sunny 0
Cheongju 29/16 Sunny 0
Daejeon 29/15 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 29/13 Cloudy 10
Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 0
Gwangju 29/17 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/19 Cloudy 10
Daegu 31/16 Sunny 0
Busan 24/17 Sunny 0
(END)
