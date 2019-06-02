Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Four S. Korean airlines fined 3.6 bln won for violating safety rules

All Headlines 11:00 June 02, 2019

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government on Sunday imposed fines worth 3.6 billion won (US$3 million) on four local airlines for not following safety guidelines and other requirements.

The government has slapped the fines on national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. and three low-cost carriers for failure to comply with safety, maintenance or training rules, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The three budget carriers are Jeju Air Co., Air Busan Co., and Eastar Jet.

The ministry said it will strengthen safety inspections on airlines and will impose heavy penalties in case of any violations of safety rules.

