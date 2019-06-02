Kim Jong-un appears in public two days in row
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made an inspection visit to a machinery factory, the country's official news agency said Sunday, one day after he made his first public appearance in more than three weeks.
Kim, who had been out of public view since the North conducted short-range missile launches on May 9, resumed public activity with a visit to Kanggye General Tractor Plant and other factories, according to a Korean Central News Agency report on Saturday.
On Sunday, KCNA reported that Kim paid another "field guidance" trip, to Phyongnam General Machine Plant.
"Noting that the Phyongnam General Machine Plant holds a very important place in the development of the national economy, he stressed again that the production processes should be updated on a higher level to meet the requirements of the Party policy to build a Juche-based and self-supporting plant," KCNA said.
"It is important to set right the problems that arose in the first-phase updating and, at the same time, put spurs to the second-phase updating to increase production capacity and turn out more machines to satisfy the needs of the country, he said," the report said.
(END)
-
1
BTS hits front page of U.N. website
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
4
N.K. outlet urges Seoul to focus on 'fundamental' issues, rather than humanitarian aid
-
5
New civilian-military exercise defensive in nature: defense ministry
-
1
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
2
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
3
N. Korea slams Bolton for calling latest missile launches violation of UN resolutions
-
4
(LEAD) Trump urges Kim to seize chance to transform N.K. through denuclearization
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Bolton as 'security-destroying advisor,' 'human defect'
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korean, Hungarian teams conduct joint operations to search for missing victims of boat sinking
-
2
(LEAD) Pompeo says U.S. is looking into reports of purge of N.K. officials
-
3
Kim inspects factories in first public activity in more than 3 weeks
-
4
(LEAD) (U20 World Cup) With knockout berth at stake, S. Korea put in best effort of tournament
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense ministers hold first one-on-one talks since radar row