(LEAD) Kim Jong-un appears in public two days in a row
(ATTN: CLARIFIES timing of visit; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made an inspection visit to a machinery factory, the country's official news agency said Sunday, one day after he was reported to have made his first public appearance in more than three weeks.
Kim, who had been out of public view since the North conducted short-range missile launches on May 9, resumed public activity with a visit to Kanggye General Tractor Plant and other factories, according to a Korean Central News Agency report on Saturday.
The early morning report did not specify the timing of the visit, but it was widely believed to have been made on Friday. North Korean state media outlets usually leave out the timing when reporting on a leader's visit, apparently for security reasons.
On Sunday, KCNA reported that Kim paid another "field guidance" trip, to Phyongnam General Machine Plant.
"Noting that the Phyongnam General Machine Plant holds a very important place in the development of the national economy, he stressed again that the production processes should be updated on a higher level to meet the requirements of the Party policy to build a Juche-based and self-supporting plant," KCNA said.
"It is important to set right the problems that arose in the first-phase updating and, at the same time, put spurs to the second-phase updating to increase production capacity and turn out more machines to satisfy the needs of the country, he said," the report said.
(END)
-
1
BTS hits front page of U.N. website
-
2
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
3
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
4
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
5
N.K. outlet urges Seoul to focus on 'fundamental' issues, rather than humanitarian aid
-
1
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
2
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
N. Korea slams Bolton for calling latest missile launches violation of UN resolutions
-
5
(LEAD) Trump urges Kim to seize chance to transform N.K. through denuclearization
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korean, Hungarian teams conduct joint operations to search for missing victims of boat sinking
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Japanese defense ministers hold first one-on-one talks since radar row
-
4
(6th LD) Arrest warrant issued for cruise ship captain over deadly collision with sightseeing boat
-
5
(LEAD) Pompeo says U.S. is looking into reports of purge of N.K. officials