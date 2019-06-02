Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK energy to invest 250 bln won in eco-friendly facilities

All Headlines 11:07 June 02, 2019

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- SK energy Co., a wholly owned unit of the country's leading refiner SK Innovation Co., said Sunday it will invest 250 billion won (US$209.8 million) to transform its facilities into environment-friendly ones.

SK energy, which supplies gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas products to local consumers, plans to gradually make the investment in its complex in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, over the next five years, the company said in a statement.

The company has already invested 1 trillion won in the eco-friendly vacuum residue desulfurization (VRDS) facilities in the Ulsan complex. The construction of the VRDS began in November 2017, it said.

