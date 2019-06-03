(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 3)

Korea, which once dominated the world shipbuilding market, is reeling from the shock of decreased container traffic. The country had about 200,000 shipbuilding-related jobs five years ago, but the figure has almost halved. Daewoo Shipbuilding has received about 10 trillion won ($8.3 billion) in public funds from the state-owned Korea Development Bank over the past two decades, but normalization of its management is nowhere in sight.