Korean-language dailies

-- Finance minister calls for discussions on raising legal retirement age (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Hungary river boat sinking seems to be hit-and-run case by larger cruise ship (Kookmin Daily)

-- Han River cruise offers no life vests even to kids (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't seeks to hike retirement age to 65 despite youth unemployment, corporate burden (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trade war intensifies between U.S., China (Segye Times)

-- Finance minister: It's time for social discussions on retirement age (Chosun Ilbo)

-- China vows fight till the end against U.S. over trade (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Cruise ship in Hungary hit boat carrying S. Koreans and ran away (Hankyoreh)

-- National Assembly sits idle despite deepening economic woes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung chief, Lee Jae-yong, in emergency management mode, convenes weekend meeting with Samsung CEO (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Umbrella union KCTU grows politically influential (Korea Economic Daily)

