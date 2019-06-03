Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Finance minister calls for discussions on raising legal retirement age (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hungary river boat sinking seems to be hit-and-run case by larger cruise ship (Kookmin Daily)
-- Han River cruise offers no life vests even to kids (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't seeks to hike retirement age to 65 despite youth unemployment, corporate burden (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trade war intensifies between U.S., China (Segye Times)
-- Finance minister: It's time for social discussions on retirement age (Chosun Ilbo)
-- China vows fight till the end against U.S. over trade (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cruise ship in Hungary hit boat carrying S. Koreans and ran away (Hankyoreh)
-- National Assembly sits idle despite deepening economic woes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung chief, Lee Jae-yong, in emergency management mode, convenes weekend meeting with Samsung CEO (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Umbrella union KCTU grows politically influential (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Hong hints at smaller hike in minimum wage level (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Search continues for missing victims in Hungary boat sinking (Korea Herald)
-- Search for victims continues amid bad conditions (Korea Times)
