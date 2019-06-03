Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Finance minister calls for discussions on raising legal retirement age (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hungary river boat sinking seems to be hit-and-run case by larger cruise ship (Kookmin Daily)
-- Han River cruise offers no life vests even to kids (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't seeks to hike retirement age to 65 despite youth unemployment, corporate burden (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trade war intensifies between U.S., China (Segye Times)
-- Finance minister: It's time for social discussions on retirement age (Chosun Ilbo)
-- China vows fight till the end against U.S. over trade (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cruise ship in Hungary hit boat carrying S. Koreans and ran away (Hankyoreh)
-- National Assembly sits idle despite deepening economic woes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung chief, Lee Jae-yong, in emergency management mode, convenes weekend meeting with Samsung CEO (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Umbrella union KCTU grows politically influential (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hong hints at smaller hike in minimum wage level (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Search continues for missing victims in Hungary boat sinking (Korea Herald)
-- Search for victims continues amid bad conditions (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
N. Korea slams Bolton for calling latest missile launches violation of UN resolutions
-
5
(LEAD) Trump urges Kim to seize chance to transform N.K. through denuclearization
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow cooperation for N.K. denuclearization
-
3
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un appears in public two days in a row
-
4
(6th LD) Arrest warrant issued for cruise ship captain over deadly collision with sightseeing boat
-
5
BTS ready to make history with landmark Wembley concerts