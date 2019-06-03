Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N Korean leader views art performance with Kim Yong-chol

All Headlines 06:30 June 03, 2019

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has watched a show staged by the wives of some military officers along with his top aide, Kim Yong-chol, Pyongyang's state news agency reported Monday.

The report by the Korean Central News Agency came amid a rumor that Kim Yong-chol has been purged after the failed Hanoi summit between North Korea and the United States.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!