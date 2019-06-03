S. Korean Lee Jeong-eun wins U.S. Women's Open for 1st LPGA title
CHARLESTON, United States, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean rookie Lee Jeong-eun has captured the U.S. Women's Open for her maiden LPGA victory.
Lee rallied to take the oldest major championship in women's golf on Sunday at Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, becoming the 19th player in history to win her first LPGA title at the American national tournament.
Lee finished at six-under 278 to beat three golfers, including fellow South Korean Ryu So-yeon, by two strokes and took home US$1 million, the largest winner's check in the tournament history.
Lee is now the second straight South Korean major champion in 2019, Following Ko Jin-young's title at the ANA Inspiration in April. South Korean golfers have combined for seven victories in 13 tournaments so far this season.
After dominating the South Korean tour for the past couple of years, Lee won the LPGA qualifying tournament last November and took her talent to the U.S. circuit for 2019.
This was Lee's ninth start of 2019 and her fourth top-10 finish.
Lee started the final round alone in sixth place at five-under, two strokes behind co-leaders, Liu Yu and Celine Boutier. The South Korean began her round by trading a bogey with a birdie over the first two holes. She picked up back-to-back birdies at the 11th and the 12th to move to seven-under, as Liu and Boutier battled their ways through an up-and-down round.
Lee gave herself some breathing room with another birdie at the par-5 15th to reach eight-under. She had two bogeys over her final three holes, but she still took the club house lead at six-under.
Playing in the final pairing, Boutier was the only player with a chance to catch Lee. The French golfer came to the 18th hole trailing Lee by one but ended up with a double bogey that sealed Lee's title.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
