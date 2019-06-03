Yonhap news advisory for Monday, June 3
General
-- S. Korea-U.S. defense ministers' talks
-- Top N.K. official appears in public despite rumors of purge
-- Follow-up on Hungary boat sinking
-- Interview with American film critic who translated 'Parasite' subtitles into English
Economy & Finance
-- Automakers' sales in May
-- Trade ministers from S. Korea, Philippines to meet over FTA talks
