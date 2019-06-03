Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, June 3

All Headlines 08:26 June 03, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea-U.S. defense ministers' talks

-- Top N.K. official appears in public despite rumors of purge

-- Follow-up on Hungary boat sinking

-- Interview with American film critic who translated 'Parasite' subtitles into English

Economy & Finance

-- Automakers' sales in May

-- Trade ministers from S. Korea, Philippines to meet over FTA talks
