Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 June 03, 2019
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/17 Sunny 0
Incheon 26/17 Sunny 0
Suwon 31/15 Sunny 0
Cheongju 31/17 Sunny 0
Daejeon 31/16 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 31/14 Sunny 0
Gangneung 31/19 Sunny 0
Jeonju 30/15 Sunny 0
Gwangju 30/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 26/18 Cloudy 10
Daegu 33/17 Sunny 0
Busan 26/18 Sunny 0
(END)
