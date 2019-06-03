Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 June 03, 2019

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/17 Sunny 0

Suwon 31/15 Sunny 0

Cheongju 31/17 Sunny 0

Daejeon 31/16 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 31/14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 31/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 30/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/18 Cloudy 10

Daegu 33/17 Sunny 0

Busan 26/18 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!