(LEAD) Lee Jeong-eun responds to insensitive remarks with major title

During her time on the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour, Lee had the numeral 6 attached to her name on the leaderboard because there were others with the same name. As she rose to prominence on the tour, winning the top rookie prize in 2016 and the Player of the Year honors in 2017, Lee was dubbed by her fans "Hot Six." She stuck with the number following her move to the U.S. circuit.