N. Korea calls Japan's summit offer 'height of brazen-facedness'
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has lashed out at Japan over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's offer to hold a summit with leader Kim Jong-un without any precondition, saying Abe is acting as if Tokyo has dropped its "hostile policy" towards Pyongyang when it hasn't.
A spokesperson for the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee made the remarks in an interview with the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday in North Korea's first response to Abe's offer last month to meet Kim "unconditionally" for talks.
"The Abe group is talking about the 'opening of summit talks without precondition' while desperately hurting the DPRK, which is a height of brazen-facedness," the spokesperson said, referring to the North by the acronym for its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Pointing out Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono's recent comment that the international community would lift sanctions on Pyongyang if it makes the right judgment, the official said Japanese authorities "better weigh themselves before imprudently talking about 'right judgment' and 'decision.'"
"Even though there is no able man in Japan, it is pitiful that such a poor-grade being as weasel-faced Kono who always makes harebrained and loathsome words serves as foreign minister," the spokesperson said.
"It is useless to cry out for the improvement of relations, unless Japan gives up its wicked character," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.
