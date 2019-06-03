Kia unveils renderings of face-lifted K7 sedan
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Monday unveiled renderings of its face-lifted K7 sedan ahead of its domestic launch in the coming weeks.
The upgraded K7 upper midsize sedan comes with a bolder tiger nose grille and a strong bumper incorporating large air intake vents and multibeam LED headlamps. It also has a bold character line that runs up along the sides that Kia claims exudes both power and elegance.
At the rear, the side character line trails into the back and merges with the rear lamp graphics. The roof has a bit of a fastback look, ending at the trunk lid.
Kia said it plans to receive preorders this month. It didn't provide further details for the model.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
