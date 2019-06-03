Outlook for parliamentary normalization uncertain even as extra session opens
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly opened an extraordinary session for June on Monday, but it remains uncertain whether rival parties can agree on parliamentary schedules amid deepened partisan tensions.
Under the parliamentary law, an extra session automatically convenes on the first days of February, April and June, and on Aug. 16. But for its full-fledged operation, political parties should reach a deal on detailed schedules.
The parliament has been idle for more than a month amid heightened partisan tensions over the latest decision to put key political and judicial reform bills on the fast track.
In late April, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and three minor parties placed the reform bills on the fast track, despite strong opposition from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP).
A delay in the normalization of the assembly's operation has jeopardized a 6.7 trillion-won (US$5.8 billion) extra budget bill and other proposals on people's livelihoods.
The parties were able to begin talks to discuss ways to put the assembly back on track after the LKP completed its 18-day nationwide rallies to protest the fast-track drive on May 24.
The latest negotiations fell through Sunday due to the wording over how to handle the fast-tracked bills that may be contained in their joint statement.
The LKP wants an apology from the DP over the fast-track drive and the passage of those bills through a consensus.
But the DP insists the LKP's demand flies in the face of the spirit of the fast-track designation.
Once a bill is put on the fast track, it automatically can be put to a vote at a plenary session even when relevant committees fail to deliberate or approve it within a given period.
"The LKP's excessive demand does not help normalize the operation of the National Assembly. It can be seen as an expression of its intent not to negotiate," DP floor leader Lee In-young said during a meeting with senior party members.
But LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won claimed that only after the DP withdraws the fast-track designation will the LKP be able to join the move to normalize the assembly.
"We want to open the parliament more than anyone, but a key to unraveling the current stalemate lies in the ruling party," Na said at a meeting with senior party members.
It is not certain whether the parties will hold negotiations later in the day.
The DP previously said it was "carefully" considering making a request by itself that an extra session be held.
But Lee remains prudent about such a possibility, saying there is room for further negotiations.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' hits No. 1 in presale tickets
-
4
N. Korea slams Bolton for calling latest missile launches violation of UN resolutions
-
5
(LEAD) Trump urges Kim to seize chance to transform N.K. through denuclearization
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
N Korean leader views art performance with Kim Yong-chol
-
3
(LEAD) Kim Jong-un appears in public two days in a row
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan vow cooperation for N.K. denuclearization
-
5
(6th LD) Arrest warrant issued for cruise ship captain over deadly collision with sightseeing boat