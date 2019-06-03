Moon receives briefing from foreign minister on Hungary boat sinking
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in was debriefed Monday by Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on the results of her visit to Budapest for consultations on last week's river boat sinking there that left seven South Korean dead and 19 others missing.
The top diplomat reported to Moon that she stressed the government's keen attention and commitment to the search for the missing, salvaging of the sunken vessel and finding out the exact cause of the accident while meeting with Hungarian officials, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
Kang also told Moon that she received a pledge from the Hungarian authorities that they will fully cooperate on the issue.
The minister was also quoted as saying that her ministry is requesting cooperation in the search efforts from other countries near the Danube River.
The Danube, in which the sightseeing boat capsized last Wednesday (local time), is Europe's second-longest river. The ship was carrying 33 South Koreans, mostly tourists, and two Hungarian crew members.
Other than Hungary, the river passes through or borders several nations, such as Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine, before draining into the Black Sea.
Moon instructed Kang to maintain a close cooperation system between South Korea and Hungary for the handling of the accident, and unify relevant press briefings to minimize possible public confusion.
